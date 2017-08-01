Total Eclipse Viewing Event in Fayette

A Total Eclipse Viewing Party will be held August 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Fayette. Howard County University of Missouri Extension is organizing the event.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the disk of the moon appears to completely cover the disk of the sun in the sky, revealing the sun’s atmosphere, called the corona. The crossing of the moon in front of the sun takes about 90 minutes; the totality will last approximately 2.5 minutes. The last total solar eclipse visible across the U.S. was in 1918.

The Total Eclipse Viewing Party will be at the Howard County Fairgrounds. The location provides plenty of shelter out of the sun, and the air-conditioned 4-H Building will be open. The family-friendly event is open to all, free of charge.

Live entertainment will be provided by Jordan Thomas, a “singer, songwriter, guitarist, and all-around purveyor of American roots music.” A Missouri native, Thomas said he soaked up the sounds of classic blues, soul, bluegrass, and traditional country from an early age. He is best known for fronting The Mojo Roots, a four-piece blues band that performed in many venues across Missouri and the Midwest.

Solar eclipse tee shirts will be available for $10 each. The shirts are black short-sleeve, with an original design on the front created by Cana Conrow, CC’s Stitches. Event sponsors will be listed on the back.

Vendors and exhibitors will be at the event, as well as a bounce house for children. The Howard County Health Department will have a cooling mister and provide blood pressure checks. H&R Block will provide free water. Missouri Department of Conservation will have a mammal display. Additional exhibitors include MU Extension, FEMA, Howard County Fire Protection District and more.

Lunch will be available, provided by Howard County Cattlemen’s Association. The menu is hamburger or hotdog, barbecue beans, potato salad, chips and a drink for $5.00.

RSVP is not required, but is requested to ensure there are adequate supplies. Contact Howard County Extension office at: (660) 248-2272 or by email