Falcons soar to best start since 1999

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The last time the Fayette Falcons won their first three games to start a season was 1999.

Bill Clinton was nearing the end of his second term as President of the United States. The wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, had not yet happened.

Fayette has gone through a long string of ups and downs since then, but didn’t win their first three games to start the season again until this year.

The 2017 Fayette Falcons (3-0, 2-0 Lewis and Clark) won their first two games by narrow margins. Their games against Carrollton and Scotland County were nailbiters, games that were decided either at, or near, the end.

This wasn’t the case when the Falcons hosted the Schuyler County Rams (1-2, 1-1 Lewis and Clark) at Thomas S. Davis Memorial Field on Sept. 1.

Fayette defeated Schuyler County 56-6, taking control of the game immediately, and keeping that control throughout.

“I think they were just ready,” head coach Roger VanDeZande said. “Our coaches did a great job of preparing them, and they had a very good week of practice. I think they had a lot of confidence coming in. They sure set the tone early.”

The tone was set immediately after the opening kickoff. The Falcons received to begin the game, and their first drive started at their own nine-yard line.

The first play was a handoff to senior running back Brennen Hudson, who ran for 17 yards to the 26.

The second play went to junior running back Isaiah Estes, who maneuvered his way to the Schuyler County 18, running for 56 yards.

Estes took the ball and ran towards the right side of the line. He made it past defenders and got into the open field. At around midfield, Estes had a Schuyler County defender running towards him. He put on the brakes, causing that defender to miss. He then ran towards the left side, and continued running until he was brought down.

The drive ended with senior Chavez Kent running 14 yards for a touchdown, giving the Falcons a 6-0 lead to start the game.

The scoring drive was only four plays, and took less than two minutes off the clock.

Fayette’s second drive was similar to their opening drive. It, too, only took four plays, and ended with junior running back Drew Whitley scoring his first varsity touchdown.

The drive started at the Schuyler County 44. On the first play, Kent broke out for a 25-yard run. Estes followed with a 13-yard run, carrying the ball inside the 10 to the six-yard line.

Sophomore running back Cale Polson was given an opportunity, carrying the ball up the middle. He was stopped just short of the goal line. Whitley followed with a 1-yard touchdown run, extending the Falcons’ lead to 14-0 with 5:52 left in the first quarter.

Whitley finished the game with five carries for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

It took less than 90 seconds for the Fayette defense to get off the field on Schuyler County’s next drive. On third down, Estes forced Schuyler County junior Easton Kerby to fumble the football. Junior Ross Hudson recovered the ball at the Schuyler County 46.

The offense went right back to work. Estes made a 7-yard run to the 39. Then, Ross Hudson found junior reciever Jace Udy for a 14-yard pass to the 25.

With the ball at the 16, Whitley made a 10-yard run, moving the ball inside the 10-yard line to the 6.

Brennen Hudson finished the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run, making the score 22-0.

Brennen Hudson wasn’t finished scoring in the first quarter. On the Rams’ next possession, they were held to a three-and-out and punted the ball back to the Fayette..

Hudson received the punt at the Fayette 35. He flew past defenders along the right sideline, taking the ball all the way back the other way for a 65-yard punt return touchdown.

The Falcons led 30-0 with three seconds left in the first quarter.

Brennen returned three punts for 103 yards and a touchdown during the game.

The Rams got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter.

Schuyler County senior quarterback Riley Veatch connected with Kerby for a 43-yard pass, putting the ball at the Fayette 12. Eastman Kerby ran the ball into the end zone on the next play. The score was 30-6 with 10:34 left in the first half.

The Falcon offense went back onto the field and took five minutes off the clock enroute to another touchdown.

The Falcons were called for holding twice during the drive. The second holding penalty set up a 3rd-and-long situation at the Fayette 28.

Needing 20 yards for a first down, sophomore quarterback Jack Kindle threw a pass to junior receiver Kolby Skaggs. Skaggs went up in the air to make the catch. He came down with the ball and was immediately tackled, but gained 26 yards on the reception to give Fayette a new set of downs.

Kindle and Skaggs connected once more during the drive. With the ball at the Schuyler County 21, Kindle took the snap from under center and rolled out to his right. He threw to Skaggs in the end zone. Skaggs again made a jump to catch the ball, and came down with it in the end zone.

“Last week, I dropped a touchdown pass,” Skaggs said. “I really wanted to get this one. I was open, so I just made sure I caught the ball.”

Fayette’s lead grew to 38-6 with 5:32 left in the first half.

The Falcon defense held Schuyler County to four first downs during the game, with three of those first downs coming in the first half.

The Fayette offense racked up 310 yards during the first half. They scored on four of their five possessions during the first two quarters.

The Falcons picked up where they left off when the second half began. The defense held Schuyler County to a three-and-out on their first possession.

The Rams punted the ball away, and the ball was downed at the Fayette 39.

The Falcons put together another quick drive, scoring their sixth touchdown of the game.

Estes and Brennen Hudson were the main ball carriers during the five-play drive.

Hudson started with a 2-yard run, followed by a 9-yard run by Estes, moving the ball to midfield. A personal foul against the Rams put the ball at the Schuyler County 35.

Hudson then reeled off a 27-yard run that put the ball at the eight-yard line. Another personal foul against Schuyler County moved the ball to the 4.

Sophomore Dawson Wiswall was the next person to carry the ball. He lost a yard on the run. Estes finished the drive with a 5-yard run to the endzone. The score became 44-6 with 9:12 left in the third quarter.

The Falcon defense continued to keep the Rams offense from making progress.

Schuyler County’s next drive ended with Ross Hudson intercepting a pass thrown by Veatch at the Fayette 22-yard line.

Fayette’s next drive began, and ended, with big plays from Whitley.

Whitley opened the drive with a 37-yard run, moving the ball across midfield to the Schuyler County 41.

Kent ran the ball on the second play, making a 7-yard run to the 33. Wiswall followed with a 3-yard run, as Fayette began to “nickel-and-dime” their way down the field.

They eventually moved the ball inside the 20-yard line to the 19, but a false start pnealty moved the ball back five yards to the 24.

From there, Whitley took a toss, moving around the outside, then cutting back in for a clear path to the end zone. He ran 24 yards for his second touchdown of the game.

“We were running to the right, but then it all flowed to the right with the motion,” Whitley said. “I just cut back, and the backside of the field was wide open.”

Whitley’s touchdown made the score 50-6 with :51 remaining in the third quarter.

The Falcons scored one last time, on a 5-yard run by sophomore Marc Kyle, who also scored his first varsity touchdown. His touchdown made the score 56-6 with 2:02 left in the game.

The Falcons racked up 518 yards on offense in the game, while holding Schuyler County to just 92 offensive yards.

Fayette picked up 468 rushing yards during the game.

“(The offensive line) blocked great,” Whitley said. “There were huge holes. I can’t remember any play where I didn’t have a hole. They played great. They were always out there blocking for me.”

“The backs get the thrills, but the line pays the bills,” VanDeZande said after the game ended.

The Falcons go on the road to Marceline, Missouri, for a conference game against the Marceline TIgers.

This game will be played between two of the three unbeaten teams in the conference, as well as the district.

Marceline currently sits in first place in Class 1 District 6, with Fayette right behind them in second place.

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.