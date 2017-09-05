Fayette R-III Transportation Forum yields no solutions for city students

The Fayette R-III School District held a public forum Thursday night to develop options and hear public input on ways to transport in town students to school. Over 40 people attended the forum. Superintendent Tamara Kimball and Transportation/Maintenance Director Gary Beeler presented the history behind the Broad of Education’s elimination of in town bus routes in 2011. The District has received less funding for transportation since 2008, outside of two years that saw slight increases in funding. The District does not receive funding for busing any students outside of the city limits to school. The estimated cost to run two in town bus routes would be close to $250,000. Kimball said,”there are a couple options: Eliminate a program or programs offered now to fund in town routes or propose an increase in the tax levy.” Neither option is going to happen until the next school year. The tax levy option if proposed and passed a vote of the people would not be funded until the 2018-19 school year. The same calendar would apply if the Board decided to fund the bus routes by way of eliminating programs currently offered by the District.

The public commented on wanting to reinstate the in town bus routes as the only solution to transport in town students to school. There were no other solutions offered by the public besides having the school offer in town bus routes again. The meeting was set up to discuss options for in town bus service outside of the school starting new routes.

Kimball asked attendees to put there comments and any solutions on forms provided at the meeting. Kimball also said that the District will send out a questionnaire to in town parents to see how many students would use the bus if offered to their children.