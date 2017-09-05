Jackson Alan Sherman

Infant

Jackson Alan Sherman, infant son of Matt and Stasia (Bevard) Sherman, passed away on August 29, 2017, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Mo.

In addition to his parents, Jackson is survived by his grandparents, Jeff and Julee Sherman, Rick and Mary Jo Kuhl, and Todd Bevard; great-grandparents, Alan and Bernadine Sherman, Roberta Richey, and Lenore and Kenny Seuferer; Aunt and Uncle, Ryan and Nicole Sherman; and cousins, Nash and Graham Sherman.

A private graveside service will be held in Jackson’s honor at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette, MO with Rev. Jamie Page officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Jackson Sherman Memorial Fund, in care of Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service.