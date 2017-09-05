Kent and Conrow named king and queen at FHS Homecoming

Sam Conrow and Chavez Kent were crowned Fayette High School Homecoming 2017 queen and king at halftime of the Fayette-Schuyler County high school football game on Friday evening as part of the Fayette High School Homecoming festivities.

2016 Homecoming king and queen Tommy Phillips and Carly John returned to FHS to crown the 2017 royalty.

With a Hawaiian theme, Homecoming was celebrated all week with special dress-up days at school, a spirit assembly, a parade, and a dance which followed the football game on Friday.

The Homecoming court this year featured senior queen candidates Hailey Sage, Lyndi Thies, along with senior king candidates Hank Hilderbrand and Brennen Hudson. The junior attendants were Kolby Skaggs and Skylar Garing, the sophomore attendants were Jack Kindle and Abbey Conrow and the freshman attendants were Kaden Polson and Abbey Nation. The candidates were announced during an assembly held at 1:15 p.m. on Friday at the high school.

During the last period of the day on Thursday, classes competed against each other in games and dance events at a spirit assembly. Classes had also accumulated points throughout the week based on spirit week participation. The Junior class was determined the winner and received DQ Blizzard ice cream treats from Fayette Dairy Queen.

Fayette won their Homecoming football game with a score of 56-6 over Schuyler County, despite Schuyler County fans support. (Prior to the game, Schuyler County fans were found tailgating in the FHS parking lot.)

