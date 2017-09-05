Marching Falcons to represent Missouri in Washington D.C.

The continuing legacy of the award-winning Fayette High School Marching Band has reached our nation’s capitol! Just last week, the Marching Falcons received one of only 45 invitations extended to high school bands across the country to participate in the 2018 National Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C. What an amazing honor!

One of the largest events in Washington D.C., and notably the largest Memorial Day event in the nation, the National Memorial Day Parade is broadcast live to service members around the world. The parade includes the Rolling Thunder Ride for Freedom and the Saluting Marine.

Senator Roy Blunt nominated only two schools from Missouri. Blue Springs High School band was offered an invitation, but will not be able to attend. This means two things. First; the FHS Band is of the caliber of Blue Springs High School (which everyone in Fayette already knew). Second; Fayette will be THE band representing the state of Missouri! Who better to participate than a band from the heart of Missouri in the heart of the U.S.?

Here’s the hard part. Now that the Marching Falcons have received this honor, they need to finance the trip. Expenses include transportation, lodging, meals, etc., adding up to $40,000. The band and Fayette Music Boosters need your help.

Several FHS alumni have had the opportunity to march in our nation’s capitol and know what an honor and experience it is for these students. Everyone with any association with the Falcon Band, either by participation or observation, is aware how deserving they are to attend.

Please help the band prepare for this fantastic opportunity. Donate, support Music Booster fundraisers, and/or volunteer to assist with fundraisers. Contact the Fayette Schools central office at 660-248-2153 to donate, learn more, or volunteer.

These students will be representing not only Fayette High School, Fayette, and Howard County, but the state of Missouri. Ask your neighbors, family, and friends, from all over the state, after all, we know, so let’s show the country… “What’s the best band?… FAYETTE!!”