Mary Ellen Weathers

1930-2017

Mary Ellen Weathers, 78, of Boonville, left to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Ashley Manor Care Center after a short illness. She was surrounded by her family.

Mary was born on Aug. 8, 1930, in Fayette, MO, the daughter of Thomas Benton Griffin and Mary Elizabeth McCorkle Griffin. She married Louis G. Weathers on March 11, 1977 in Fayette.

Mary loved God and was an active member of her church. She loved life and was a great humanitarian. She especially loved her family and friends and was always available for any need that arose. Mary will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary is survived by two nieces whom she raised, Sharon Whitehurse (Dave) and Debra McSpadden (Denny) of Boonville; three step-children, Dorothy Gronemeier (Terry), Anita Sherrill (Dean) and Mark Weathers (Sandra), all of Boonville; one sister, Lilly Bond of Boonville; two brothers, Kenneth Griffin (Sue) of Boonville and Raymond Griffin (Susie) of Sunny Slope, AZ; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one sister and one brother.

Family received friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at Riverside Christian Church, 17111 Klinton Drive, Boonville, MO. Funeral services was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, at Riverside Christian Church with Pastor David Mackey officiating. Interment followed at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette, MO.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or Walnut Ridge Cemetery Association.

Arrangements entrusted to Markland-Yager Funeral Home, New Franklin, MO.

