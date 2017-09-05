Noted in Brief 09.06.17

• BLOOD DRIVE at Glasgow High School, Wednesday, Sept. 6

• BOONESLICK TRAIL QUILTERS’ GUILD Starlight Chapter meeting Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. Fairview United Methodist Church, 3200 Chapel Hill Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. for visiting. Program by Jeannie Sanchez and friends on Dear Jane Quilts. Open to anyone interested in quilts or quilt making; for more info http://btqg.missouri.org

• PEO CHAPTER NN will meet Friday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. at the Commercial Trust Community Room. RSVP hostesses Joyce Taylor or Barbara Winningham if unable to attend.

• CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR TARA HORN to be held Saturday, Sept. 9, 3-6 p.m. at Eagles Lodge #1022, 708 11th Street, Boonville. For more information, contact David at 660-621-4662 and leave a message

• SECOND BAPTIST CHURCH FUNDRAISER, Sunday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m. -2 p.m. Let SBC preprare Sunday dinner for you, ready when you get out of Sunday’s Service! Fried Chicken or Pork Steak dinner with cheesy potatoes, green beans, rolls and dessert. $10 Dine-In or Carry-Out, 309 E. Hackberry – to pick up order at a stated time call 660-537-2054

• BOONESLICK TRAIL QUILTERS’ GUILD Day Chapter meeting Monday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. Doors open at 9 a.m. for work on individual projects. Fairview United Methodist Church, 3200 Chapel Hill Road. Skills workshops; Deborah Robles “Quilter’s Cutting Guide”; Louise Bequette – a folding dressmaker itme can be used for design wall; Kathryn Jones – Crazy Quilting. Open to anyone interested in quilts or quilt making; for more info http://btqg.missouri.org

• FIRST AID for INFANT/CHILD CHOKING provided by Howard County Ambulance Service, Monday, Sept. 11, pizza served at 5:30 p.m., program at 6 p.m., FHS Commons and Library, childcare provided. Open to all famililes with young children – sponsored by Parents as Teachers

• NEW FRANKLIN CITY COUNCIL will meet Monday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at City Hall

• ALL YEAR ROUND CLUB will meet on Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the home of Judy Lay. Martha Baylor is in charge of the program. Please RSVP to Judy.

• WHITE-BELL AMERICAN LEGION, POST 273 AND AUXILLIARY will meet Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. in Schnell Hall. Dessert at 6, followed by program presented by Girls State and Boys State Citizens. All veterans and spouses encouraged to attend.

• THE HOWARD COUNTY DEMOCRAT COMMITTEE will meet Thursday, Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Flaspohler Law Office, 112 E. Morrison, Fayette. The public is invited to attend.

• ST. PAUL UMC PANCAKE BREAKFAST Saturday, Sept. 16, 7:30 – 11 a.m. adults $6, children 4-12 $3, 300 E. Davis, 248-3340

• The Fayette Area Community Trust is accepting grant applications for grants to be awarded at the meeting of the Fayette Area Community Trust Advisory Board meeting in early Nov. 2017. Any tax-exempt, not-for-profit organization in the Fayette area may apply. Organizations that have received grants in the past are welcome to apply again. Applications, should be completed and returned by Friday, Sept. 15, and may be picked up at Commercial Trust, which serves as Trustee of the trust. Organizations may also request a grant application by e-mail by contacting Janet Jacobs jlj@commercialtrust.com or Judy Thompson jmt@commercialtrust.com or calling the bank at 660-248-2222.

• FAYETTE CITY COUNCIL will meet Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at City Hall

• FAYETTE SCHOOL BOARD will meet Wednesday, Sept. 20 in the administration building.

• NEW FRANKLIN SCHOOL BOARD will meet Wednesday Sept 20 at 6 p.m.in the Library

• ANNUAL HIGBEE FAIR Sept. 20-23 – Blue Jeans & Country Dreams, visit us at www.higbeefair.bravesites.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/higbeefair/ or by email higbeefair@gmail.com

• HOWARD COUNTY CHAPTER DAR “Luncheon on the Terrace” at noon Thursday, Sept. 21 at 200 S. Route 0, Rocheport. Regrets only to 248-9891

• FACT COSPLAY 5K Saturday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., registration $35, preregister by Saturday, Sept. 16 for free T-shirt. For more information contact Josh at 660-888-3486.

• THE MMMM CLUB will hold it’s “Kickoff LUNCHEON” at 12 noon on tuesday, Sept. 26, at 303 North Linn St., Fayette. Regrets only 248-9891.

• FACT WINE WALK Saturday, Sept. 30

• SOUTH HOWARD COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY Museum at 110 Broadway, in New Franklin will be open Saturdays 1-4 p.m. now through October or by appointment. Call 573-673-3157 or 573-569-0452

• INFANT AND TODDLER STORY HOUR is hosted on Fridays, 11 a.m. at the Howard County Public Library. The stories are geared toward infants and toddlers, but all story lovers are welcome.

• MOBERLY AREA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL holds regular meetings in Fayette and Glasgow. Fayette MAEDC meetings are held fourth Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at Walker Winter Insurance, 122 S. Main St. Glasgow MAEDC meetings are held second Tuesday, 1:30-4 p.m. at Glasgow Public Works Building, 705 Washington. Business owners and individuals in Howard County are encouraged to arrange appointments with the MAEDC by calling 660-263-8811.

• THE OUTREACH LIBRARIAN will be at the Armstrong Community Center from 2-5 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month and at the New Franklin Senior Housing from 2-5 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday.

