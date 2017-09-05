Responding to Bus Policy Forum

Letter to the Editor: Bus Policy Forum

After attending the in-town bus policy forum, most parents were doubtful that they would hear anything about the problem again. Parents that are losing lunch hours, being docked wages, or paying others to pick up their kids already feel that the purpose of the forum was only to convince them that it can’t be done, not to discuss solutions.

That is unfortunate, but it’s a good time to prove them wrong, at least in the bounds that the school has available, which means the school can make small fixes to get the ball rolling.

We all agree that state transportation funds are not available to cover those routes. I believe the school has to turn in transportation routes to the state in October. If any changes are going to be made this year, they have to be done ASAP. If the school board voted on one small improvement, it would be a show of good faith that someone understands.

These improvements won’t make everyone happy, and might anger some if they’re excluded, but as I see everyday during after school pick up, parents are already angry.

The following should be considered and voted on at the next board meeting. Picking one, no matter how small it’s implemented, will show action is being taken:

Fill buses to max – If extra students are dropped off or picked up at one spot on the bus’s way out of or into town, routes don’t change, and the bus is only full for a short time.

Drop off and pick up at local baby sitters. Each bus could take those kids to that stop or nearby. With five buses, this would not add much time or too many kids.

Pick streets that are farther away to pick up, pick two collection points toward city limits, and fill the bus to capacity. One street may be included and the next not, but it’s improvement.

If two buses are sitting as backup for breakdowns of the regular buses on route, use one to pick up town kids. If a backup bus is then used for an extracurricular, ask another driver to be the emergency pickup.

The presentation at the forum was well-planned, but focused too much on excuses, forcing parents to stew for an hour before real discussion began. Let’s look for answers. Willingness to improve will go a long way in the future if the district pursues a bond measure to fill the gap in state transportation funding or other funding issues in the district. You can’t make everyone happy, but you can make improvements.

In the long term, a bond issue is the best option. Because of continuous state cuts, this should have been addressed sooner.

A petition is available to sign online and around town for more long term improvements, but this also affects all bus transportation, so you should contact your state representatives and our governor to increase funding.

Elisha Wells Stroupe