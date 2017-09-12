Fayette Area Community Theatre hosting fundraising fall events

Fayette Area Community Theater (FACT) is gearing up for a busy September, with two fundraising events. FACT’s 1st annual Cosplay 5k will be held on Saturday Sept. 23, starting from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the courthouse square. What is a Cosplay 5K, you might ask? It’s a costume contest mixed with a 5K (Run/Walk/Hobble/Hop/Skip/Roll). Costumes are optional, but there are extra prizes for those who dress up. There will be five different age groups, each with a runner-up and grand prize winner. To pre-register for this fun event, please email factcosplay5k@gmail.com. For any questions, comments or concerns, please contact Joshua Kirby at 660-888-3486.

FACT’s 2nd annual Wine and Spirits Walk will be held on Saturday Sept. 30 from 4-7 p.m. on the Fayette Square. Ten businesses will open their doors to host a winery or distillery. The wineries and distilleries include: Giggling Grapes Winery (hosted by Exchange Bank), Arcadian Moon Winery (hosted by Miknan’s Main Street Pub), Dogmaster Distillery (hosted by Cut ‘N Wood), Hummingbird Winery (hosted by Grey Willows Art and Antiques), Bardenheier Winery (hosted by Kiss the Earth/T&T Choices), St. James Winery (hosted by Endeavor Agency), Of the Earth Farm Distillery (hosted by Frank Flaspohler Law Office), Bushwhacker Bend (hosted by Paisley Bowtique), Skillsplitter Distillery (hosted by ATA Karate), and Leaky Roof Meadery (hosted by The Attic). There will be a contained seating area on the courthouse lawn for those 21 and over to enjoy bottles of wine or mead purchased at the event. Live music and many vendors, will be available along with many dining options around the square. Discounted advance tickets on sale now for $15 each at www.eventbrite.com or see the FACT Wine and Spirits Facebook page for more information. Tickets are $20 each if purchased at the door.

All proceeds from fundraising events go towards FACT’s dream to obtain/create a permanent home for its theatrical productions. If anyone is interested in volunteering their time or talents at these events, or in future FACT theatrical productions, please contact us at fayetteact@gmail.com or message us through the FACT Facebook page.