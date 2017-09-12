Fayette City Pool

Letter to Editor: Your recent op-ed piece concerning the Fayette pool, and subsequent responses, highlight the challenges that face city leaders and community members who seek to fulfill recreational choices that many expect. Over the past several years, and the past month or so in particular, I have had many conversations about “pool options”. More recently, interest has been growing for development of a “splash park” in Fayette City Park, either in conjunction with or independent of pool restoration.

The Howard County Health and Wellness Council has chosen the “water recreational dilemma” as our focus for 2018. At our annual membership meeting September 21st at Fayette First Christian Church we will host a “Town Hall” on this topic and hope that those who have an opinion or suggestion will join us! We will also present a snapshot of the health of Howard County and solicit public input on related action priorities. Light refreshments will be served.

Tony Cook

President, Howard County Health and Wellness Council