French organ music to be featured at First Christian Church Sunday

The Central Missouri Chapter of the American Guild of Organists in collaboration with the First Christian Church of Fayette will present a concert of French Organ music on Sunday, September 17, 2017, at 4:00 P.M.

The concert will be played on the French Organ suite of the church’s Allen Digital Organ. The instrument has seven suites representing the work of masters of organ building covering several hundred years. The French suite is a digital reproduction of the famous organ at the Cathedral of Saint Denis built by Aristide Cavaille-Coll (1811-1899) in 1841. This organ carried forward the great interest in symphonic and orchestral treatment of the instrument.

Soon after the opening of the St. Denis organ, Napoleon III, in the time of the Second French Empire, ordered that the cathedral organs throughout France should be rebuilt, in order to curry favor with the Church, and suggested that Cavaille-Coll should be given the work. Many of the former organs in the great cathedrals had been destroyed during the French Revolution (1789-1799).

The organs of Cavaille-Coll inaugurated a school of symphonic organ composition and playing. This was marked at the outset by the works of Cesar Franck (1822-1890), Camille Saint-Saens (1835-1921), and followed by Charles Marie Widor (1845-1937), Alexandre Guilmant (1837-1911), Louis Vierne (1870-1937), Eugene Gigout (1844-1925), Theodore Dubois (1837-1924) and many others. The talents of Cesar Franck and Saint-Saens were inspired by the organs of Cavaille-Coll. The brilliant literature of Widor, Vierne and Gigout, though strongly qualified by its national and period environment, has had an enthusiastic audience to this day. . It is obvious that a close rapport existed among the creators of the music and the builder of the organs. Cavaille-Coll exerted more influence on the organ profession of his time than any other builder before or since, and that influence continues to the present.

Members of the Guild who are playing come from Columbia, Jefferson City and Fayette. There will be a special guest artist, Jerome Cole, who is completing his master’s degree in organ performance at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music. The performers will play music spanning three centuries.

Following the concert all interested persons will meet at Les Bourgeois Bistro in Rocheport for dinner.