Paul Joseph Gilmore

1962-2017

Paul Joseph Gilmore, age 54, of Fayette, passed away September 8, 2017 at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia.

Paul was born December 20, 1962 in Fayette a son of Charles Ruben and Annette Barbara Dick Gilmore. He married Kim Orton on August 6, 1983 in Higbee, MO. She survives at their home.

Paul was employed for 28 years at Derailed Commodity in Fayette as a salesman and manager. His favorite activities were spending time with his family, camping, boating and rebuilding old cars.

In addition to his wife, Kim, he is survived by two sons, Brandon James Gilmore and Tyler Joseph Gilmore of Fayette; three brothers, Terry and David Gilmore of Granbury, TX, Charlie Gilmore of Moberly, MO and a sister, Mary Shumaker of Fayette.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Friday, September 15, 2017 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Schnell Hall, 302 Villars Drive, Fayette, MO.

Memorial contributions are suggested to charity of donor’s choice.

Tributes and condolences may be shared with the family at www.carryager.com.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Carr-Yager Funeral Home, Fayette, MO.