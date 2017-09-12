Santa Fe Trail Days this weekend

New Franklin’s Annual Santa Fe Trail Days celebration is scheduled for this weekend, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 16. This will be the 43rd year for the event.

Activities for all ages will take place in downtown New Franklin beginning with Kids Night at 6 p.m. on Friday. Little Mr. & Miss sign up begins at 6:30 p.m. with the Contest at 7 p.m. Don’t worry, there will be plenty for big kids on Friday night also. The concession stand and beer garden open at 6:30 p.m., and a Limbo Contest will take place at 7:30 p.m.

Festivities continue the next morning with vendors setting up at 7 a.m. and a Biscuit and Gravy breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Baby Contest registration begins at 9 a.m. and the Contest itself at 10 a.m.

The afternoon will include theSanta Fe Trail Days Parade, Adult Karaoke in the Beer Garden, a Pie Eating Contest, Live Music, a ‘Mouses’ Race, and a dunking booth run by the Fayette Band to raise money for their Washington D.C. trip. A Teen Dance and a live band, STR8 Arrow, in the beer garden will wrap up the evening. See page 12 for the full event schedule.

Everyone is welcome to join the celebration, so be sure to make your way to New Franklin this weekend.