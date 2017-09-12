Sarah Marianne Penick 1931-2017

Sarah Marianne Penick, 76, passed from this life on September 5, 2017. Sarah was born on November 8, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri. Both of her parents, John Moore Penick, Jr. and Addna Mary Winchell Penick, pre-deceased her.

Sarah attained a PhD Degree in Language (French) and held degrees from the University of Missouri, Park College, and the Sorbonne University in Paris, France.

Sarah was a college teacher of French at Oberlin College, Grinnel College, and most recently at William Woods College.

To know Sarah was to be exposed to her frequent use of greetings, farewells, etc. in French which she delighted in providing as her contribution to the “culture” of Mid-Missouri. Sarah traveled extensively around the world and had a wide variety of interests and acquaintances.

Sarah reflected the West Texas values of her parents, and in particular those of her mother. Special thanks are due Ilyas Suleymanov and his parents for their companionship and devoted care of Sarah during her final years.

Sarah’s request was “Please rejoice in the happiness of my life and in my hope of Heaven.” May she rest in peace.

A private graveside service will be held at Roanoke Cemetery in Roanoke, Missouri, Friday, September 8, 2017 at 10:30 AM. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Roanoke Cemetery, in care of the funeral home.

