Transportation forum response

Letter to Editor: Last week’s story on the transportation forum seemed quite one sided to me. There were plenty of solutions and ideas given that night. In your story Kimball states there a couple of options: eliminate a program offered now or propose an increase in tax levy. Those were both suggested, one of them by me. The government requires that all kids go to school, but they do not require them to play football, basketball, baseball, or any other extra-curricular activities. I learned that night that the cost for transportation for those sporting events comes from the transportation budget, not the athletic department. If there are cuts to be made why would daily transportation be cut rather than something that is NOT absolutely necessary?

When I was riding the bus from school, each bus had a few stops in town then headed out of town, we are not asking to have every kid dropped off at every house, some central stops would be just fine, but expecting my 4 and 7 year old to walk over 1.5 miles to the baby sitter is not reality, my wife has to take half her lunch break at 10:40 to pick up the preschooler and the other half at 3:00 for the second grader. If anyone has experienced the circus that is the back parking lot pick up they would surely be in favor of something being done about this issue. I encourage anyone who is affected by this situation to attend the school board meeting on Wednesday September 20th.

I called the superintendent’s office on 9-1 and had to leave a message to find out the dollar amount spent on sporting events from the transportation budget. Mrs Kimball returned my call on the 5th but did not have an answer and said she would find out and call me back, as I am writing this letter on the 11th I have yet to get a response.

Nick Hilgedick

Fayette

Editor’s note: The only solution that was presented by the public at the Transportation Forum was for the school to start in town bus routes. There were not any other suggestions from the public made at the meeting.