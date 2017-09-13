Falcons can’t overcome mistakes in loss to Marceline

BY MIKE URSERY

The Fayette Falcons (3-1, 2-1 Lewis and Clark) were unable to overcome mistakes, and couldn’t stop big scoring plays, in their 48-12 loss to the No. 3 Marceline Tigers (4-0, 3-0 Lewis and Clark) on Sept. 8 at Chester Ray Stadium.

The Falcons made a strong start, stealing momentum by forcing an early turnover. Fayette built a 12-0 lead, which they held until late in the second quarter.

“We just made way too many mistakes,” head coach Roger VanDeZande said. “We had them early. We executed. We started the game with a 7-minute drive, and we went down the field and scored. We had them 6-0, and then 12-0. We just made way too many mistakes, and that tends to get away from you.”

The Tigers outgained Fayette 403-343. Marceline forced two fumbles in the game, recovering both. The Falcons failed to convert on fourth down four times in the game. Those fourth down stops made by Marceline set their offense up with a short field.

The Falcons received the opening kickoff. Fayette started from their own 37-yard line, and conducted a masterful, 13-play drive that resulted in the game’s first score. The drive lasted almost seven minutes.

The Falcons established their running game from the outset. Senior running back Brennen Hudson ran the ball for five yards to the 42. Junior running back Isaiah Estes followed with two runs, totalling nine yards, moving the ball to midfield.

Three plays later, Fayette was forced to with 4th-and-6 at the Marceline 46-yard line. VanDeZande made the decision to go for the first down. Junior quarterback Ross Hudson handed the ball to Estes. Estes ran up the middle, past the defensive front, then making his way through the secondary. Estes ran free before being brought down from behind at the 16. The run went for 40 yards.

In the red zone, the Falcons were faced with another 4th-and-long situation. It was 4th-and-7 from the 13. The ball was again given to Estes, who fought his way for an 8-yard gain to the 5. The drive continued.

Two plays later, sophomore running back Dawson Wiswall ran the ball into the end zone from the 2-yard line. Fayette opened a 6-0 lead with 5:07 left in the first quarter.

To say that the Marceline Tigers score a lot of points is an understatement. The Tigers have scored 26 touchdowns through their first four games, and are averaging 45.5 points per game. The offense is averaging 368.25 yards per game.

The Tigers met some resistance from the Fayette on their opening drive, but still were able to move the ball down the field. The biggest play of their opening drive was when junior quarterback Chase Billups connected with senior Trey Hamilton for a 41-yard pass. That play moved the ball to the Fayette 14-yard line.

On the last play of the drive, senior Rylan Chrisman took a handoff from Billups at the 15-yard line. He nearly reached the goal line before being hit from behind by Fayette senior Nicholas Lembke. The hit caused Chrisman to fumble. Brennen Hudson recovered the fumble in the end zone for a touchback.

Fayette’s second drive was very much like the first. It went for nine plays, resulting in another touchdown. The drive lasted more than five minutes.

Fayette had a little help from the Tigers to move downfield. At the second play of the drive, a personal foul moved the Falcons across midfield to the Fayette 46.

Estes moved the ball across midfield on the next play with an 8-yard run. Brennen Hudson ran for two yards on the next play to set up another first down.

Ross Hudson completed two passes during the drive. One was an 8-yard pass to senior Elijah Long that moved to the ball to the 35.

Later, Hudson connected with senior Chavez Kent for a 23-yard pass, moving the ball to the 7.

One the next play, Estes carried the ball up the middle, high-stepping into the end zone for the Falcons’ second touchdown.

Fayette led 12-0 with 9:37 left in the first half.

The Fayette defense didn’t allow Marceline to move down the field on the Tigers’ next drive.

Marceline picked up one first down. From there, they began to move backwards.

Billups threw a backward pass to Chrisman, who was immediately met behind the line of scrimmage by Estes and dropped for a 3-yard loss.

On the next play, Estes got behind the line of scrimmage and sacked Billups. The sack resulted in a loss of 10 yards.

The next play was an incomplete pass toward the right sideline. Lembke knocked the pass out of the air. Marceline was forced to punt.

On the Falcons’ next drive, the Marceline defense forced a four-and-out, causing Fayette to turn the ball over on downs.

The Tigers took over with the ball deep in Fayette territory, starting from the Falcons’ 21. It only took four plays for the Tigers to get the ball into the end zone. Chrisman ran the ball across the goalline on a 3-yard run. The score was 12-7 in favor of Fayette, with 3:59 to go in the half.

It appeared that Fayette would reestablish their momentum when they had the ball again.

Ross Hudson ran for a first down on 4th-and-4 to give Fayette a new set of downs. On the next play, Kent ran upfield along the left sideline, and wasn’t brought down until he reached the red zone.

The play was called back when the referee signalled that a Fayette player had committed a chop block. This proved to be the turning point of the game.

The penalty moved the ball back to the Fayette 24. On third down, Ross Hudson threw a pass that didn’t reach the line of scrimmage. The officials threw their penalty flags for intentional grounding.

The penalty moved the ball back to the 7, where the Falcons were faced with 4th-and-29.

On the next play, Hudson took the snap and ran backwards. He ran the ball out of bounds at the back of the end zone, taking a safety. The score was 12-9.

Fayette kicked off to Marceline as per the safety rule. Marceline junior Clayton Stallo received the kick. He ran up the left side, finding a seam and getting past the Fayette special teams unit. He returned the kick 50 yards for a touchdown. Marceline took their first lead with :26 to go in the half. The score was 16-12.

The Falcons were shut out in the second half. Marceline scored 32 points in the third and fourth quarter. The Tiger defense held the Falcons to just four first downs.

The Falcons return home on Sept. 15 to host the No. 9 Westran Hornets (4-0, 3-0 Lewis and Clark).

These two teams met last year in Huntsville, Fayette pulled off the upset, beating the ranked Hornets 28-14.

VanDeZande said that the way to get the Fayette players to put this loss behind them is simply by just telling them that.

“We already have a plan for Monday,” VanDeZande said after the Marceline game. “Our older guys have a weight room and film session. Our younger guys have a JV game at Westan. We’ll just keep moving on.”

The game will begin at 7 p.m. at Thomas S. Davis Memorial Field.