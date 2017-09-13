Higbee softball gets big win over Prairie Home

The Higbee Lady Tigers (1-11, 1-2 CCAA) earned a big 24-1 road win over the Prairie Home Lady Panthers on Sept. 7.

Prairie Home started the game with nine players but after the first pitch intentionally pulled a player due to a prior injury, head coach Amy Pottebaum said. They finished the game with eight players.

Casey Hudson went 4-for-4 at the plate with six RBIs, and pitched a three-hit shutout over five innings in the Lady Tigers’ win.

Grace Westfall, Izzy Boggs, Haillie Yount and Shelby Clark also drove in runs for Higbee.

The Lady Tigers were the No. 8 seed in the Third Annual Terry Early Softball Tournament, held in New Franklin on Sept. 9.

Their first game was against the Marshall Owls (8-6). Marshall won the game 15-0 in four innings.

Higbee’s second game in the tournament was against the Community Lady Trojans (4-9).

Community won the game 13-3 in five innings. Hudson, Clark and Hope Smith all drove in runs for Higbee.

The Lady Tigers’ final game of the day was against the Jamestown Lady Eagles (3-8).

Jamestown won the game 10-8. The game was called after the sixth inning, due to the time limit.

“We got better as the day went on,” Pottebaum said. “I think another inning and we might have came back and won. Once again errors caused us some trouble.”

Boggs and Alexis Whisenand each drove in two runs in the game against Jamestown.

The Lady Tigers traveled to Harrisburg for a game against the Harrisburg Lady Bulldogs (3-8) on Sept. 12. Results were not available at press time.

Higbee plays at Slater on Sept. 14. The game begins at 5 p.m.