Lady Bulldogs win consolation game at Terry Early Tournament

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The New Franklin Lady Bulldogs (3-8) won two of their three games at the Third Annual Terry Early Softball Tournament on Sept. 9 at their home field.

Their biggest win on the day was during the consolation game. New Franklin defeated the Community Trojans (4-9) in walk-off fashion, scoring a run in the last inning to win 6-5.

Senior first baseman Kacie White hit into an RBI-groundout to drive in the winning run. Senior Grace Hundley scored from third base.

New Franklin took the lead in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI-single by senior Sydney Dowell. Dowell’s hit drove in two runs, making the score 2-0.

Senior Katie Dobson drove in a run with a single, stretching the lead to 3-1. Senior Grace Hundley drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in another run, and New Franklin held a 4-1 lead after three innings.

Dowell drove in another run when she hit into a bases-loaded fielder’s choice in the bottom of the fourth inning. Dowell was out at first. Senior Madison Matney scored from third, stretching the Lady Bulldogs’ lead to 5-1.

Community tied the game in the top of the fifth.

Junior Maddee Gastler started the rally with an RBI-single that allowed sophomore Natalie Thomas to socre.

Juniors Delanie Windmann and Taren Clark each drew walks with the bases loaded, and freshman Emma Angel drew in a run with an infield hit.

In the bottom of the fifth, with runners at first and second, White hit a slow chopper to third base. She was out at first, but Hundley was able to score from third.

After Hundley scored, the game was called, due to reaching its time limit. New Franklin won 6-5.

The Lady Bulldogs started the day with a game against the No. 2 seed Atlanta Lady Hornets.

Dowell drove in a run with a hit, and junior Shelby Breshears scored on an error, but New Franklin lost the game to Atlanta 8-2.

New Franklin played their second game against the Jamestown Lady Eagles.

New Franklin won the game 10-6. Hundley, Matney and freshman Kayce Hundley each had two hits drove in two RBIs in the game.

Breshears and White also had two hits.

The Lady Bulldogs traveled to Russellville for a game against the Russellville Lady Indians on Sept. 11. Russellville won the game 17-1.

New Franklin was at Glasgow for the Lady Yellowjackets’ annual “Pink-Out” game on Sept. 12. This was also a conference game Results were not available at press time.

New Franklin returns home on Sept. 14 to host the Sturgeon Lady Bulldogs in another conference game. The game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.