Lady Falcons win third place at Third Annual Terry Early Tourney

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Fayette Lady Falcons (5-6) won two of three games at the Third Annual Terry Early Softball Tournament, and left with a third place trophy.

The Terry Early Softball Tournament was held in New Franklin, hosted by the New Franklin Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Falcons defeated the Madison Lady Panthers (7-3) 18-0 in five innings in the third place game. The win brought Fayette to a .500 record (5-5) and was the fourth game they had won in their last five games.

Head coach Mike James said the team was in “good spirits” after the win over Madison.

Two of the bigger highlights of the game against Madison was a bases-loaded triple by freshman Brianna Estes, and a two-run double by sophomore Logan Thies.

Estes sent a deep line drive to right-center field, clearing the bases. Thies hit a towering fly ball that drove in two runs. Both hits landed mere feet in front of the fence.

Fayette began the tournament with a game against the Jamestown Lady Eagles (4-7).

The Lady Falcons needed extra innings, defeating Jamestown 12-6.

Junior first baseman Jennifer Nelson put Fayette on the board in the first inning with a triple.

Juniors Bailey Chew, Emma Hoover and Nelson, and senior Sam Conrow, all drove in runs in the second inning, stretching their lead to 5-0.

The Lady Eagles found some two-out magic in the bottom of the fifth inning. They scored four runs with two outs, tying the game at 5-5.

Jamestown freshman Anna Scheperle started the rally with an RBI-triple. She later scored on a wild pitch to make the score 5-3.

Junior Blake Scholl tied the game with an RBI-single.

Junior catcher Abbey Conrow put Fayette back in front in the top of the seventh with an RBI-groundout in the top of the seventh, making it a 6-5 game.

Scholl tied the game for Jamestown with an RBI-groundout in the bottom of the seventh.

The game went into the eighth inning, and the extra-innings rule went into effect. Each team began the inning with a runner at second base.

Junior Skylar Garing went to second for Fayette in the top of the eighth. Sophomore Murphy Quint led off the inning, and hit an RBI-single.

Freshman Kylea Hoover added an RBI-single, making the score 8-6. Chew followed in the order, and hitting the ball in the infield. She beat the throw and recorded an RBI-single. The score became 9-6.

Fayette added three more runs in the top of the eighth inning to make the score 12-6.

The Lady Falcons held Jamestown scoreless in the bottom of the eighth to seal the 12-6 win.

The Lady Falcons played the Atlanta Lady Hornets (6-2) in the semifinal round.

Fayette struggled against Atlanta junior pitcher Hayle Petree. Petree stuck out nine hitters and allowed only two hits in a 10-0 shutout.

The Lady Falcons returned to Lewis and Clark play with a game against the Harrisburg Lady Bulldogs (3-8, 2-3 Lewis and Clark) at home on Sept. 11.

Harrisburg senior pitcher Madelyn Fritts kept Fayette off the scoreboard and struck out 13 hitters to propel the Lady Bulldogs to a 3-0 shutout.

Harrisburg took advantage of three walks from Fayette senior pitcher Kelly Hilgedick in the top of the first inning.

With the bases loaded, freshman Halle Baden reached first base on an error. Two runs scored, and Harrisburg had a 2-0 lead. The Lady Bulldogs scored a third run in the inning with an RBI-groundout.

Fayette took a long trip to Edina, Missouri on Sept. 12 for a game against the Knox County Lady Eagles (9-3, 2-1 Lewis and Clark).

Results for the game were not available at press time.