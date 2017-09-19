Constitution Week is this week

This week is Constitution week. Constitution Week is an American observance to commemorate America’s most important document. The observance runs annually from September 17 to September 23.

The United States Constitution stands as a testament to the tenacity of Americans throughout history to maintain their liberties, freedoms and inalienable rights.

This celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside September 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. It was officially enacted on August 2, 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, and George W Bush officially declared the inception of Constitution Week in September 2002.

The purpose of observing Constitution Week is to:

• Emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution.

• Inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life.

• Encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution which was originally adopted by the American Congress of the Confederation on September 17, 1787.

Constitution Week is a great time to learn more about this important document and celebrate the freedoms it gave us.