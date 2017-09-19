Corn harvest has started in Howard County

The corn harvest has started across Howard County. Last week there were quite a few combines running all over Howard County. Kircher Farms of New Franklin harvested some high moisture corn a couple of weeks ago.

This was the second farm that they harvested starting September 11. The moisture content of the corn was 15% to 16%. The corn harvest is about two weeks earlier than normal. Howard County received over a half inch of rain over the weekend. Monday showers brought another .30 of rain.

Since August 20 we have received only 1.47” of rain.