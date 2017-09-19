Corn harvest has started in Howard County

| | 0

Above: Brad Kircher of Kircher Farms operates a combine south of New Franklin Sept. 12. Family friend Bill Stouffer is driving the grain cart. Kircher’s started harvesting Sept. 11

The corn harvest has started across Howard County. Last week there were quite a few combines running all over Howard County. Kircher Farms of New Franklin harvested some high moisture corn  a couple of weeks ago.
This was the second farm that they harvested starting September 11. The moisture content of the corn was 15% to 16%. The corn harvest is about two weeks earlier than normal. Howard County received over a half inch of rain over the weekend. Monday showers brought another .30 of rain.
Since August 20 we have received only 1.47” of rain.

Posted in News

Leave a Comment