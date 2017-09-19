Glasgow comes from behind to beat Bulldogs

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

The Glasgow baseball Yellowjackets (2-4) came from behind to defeat the New Franklin Bulldogs (1-10) 5-3 at Glasgow’s Gold Star Park on Sep. 12.

Down 3-2 in the fifth inning, Glasow took advantage of an error. They scored three runs in the inning ot go ahead. They held on to come away with the win.

“I thought we did a nice job,” Glasgow head coach Mick Cropp said. “We got good pitching from Jackson (Haskamp) and Gage (McMillan). We had good defense almost all night, and we got a lot of timely hits when it mattered. When you have those three things, you’re going to have a chance to win a lot of baseball games.”

Haskamp pitched six innings, allowing three runs. McMillan entered the game in the seventh inning. He pitched a scoreless inning to close out the game.

Gavin Bishop started on the mound for the Bulldogs. He pitched 5.2 innings, allowing five runs (three earned) on five hits. He had 15 strikeouts.

“Gavin gave us a great effort,” New Franklin head coach Erich Gerding said. “He deserved better, but we found a way to lose again.”

Haskamp helped his own cause with an RBI-single in the bottom of the first. That was the first run of the game.

New Franklin responded with two runs in the top of the second. They led 2-1 going into the bottom of the second.

Senior Trace Thompson tied the game in the bottom-half of the second with an RBI-double.

New Franklin loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the fifth inning, but couldn’t push any uns across the plate.

Haskamp allowed two walks and an infield single. He then induced two fly balls in the infield, and pitched a strikeout to get out of the inning unscathed.

Junior Kabyl McMillan tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI-double. Sophomore Briar Boss added an RBI-single, and Gage McMillan drove in a run on a fielder’s choice to push the lead to 5-3.

Glasgow hosted Pilot Grove on Sep. 14, losing 21-8. They were scheduled to play at Higbee on Sep. 18. The game was canceled due to rain.

The Yellowjackets play at Sturgeon on Sep. 21 and at Brunswick on Sep. 22 to close out the fall season.

New Franklin played host to Sturgeon on Sep. 14, losing 13-0. They close out the fall season with a game at Pilot Grove on Sep. 21.