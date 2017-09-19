Glasgow defeats Harrisburg in tournament group play

BY MIKE URSERY

SPORTS EDITOR

A six-run third inning led to a win for the Glasgow Lady Yellowjackets (2-9) led to a 7-4 win over the Harrisburg Lady Bulldogs (6-10) on Sep. 16 at Fayette High School.

The game between the two teams was a scheduled group play game during the 2017 Fayette Softball Tournament. Glasgow and Harrisburg both were assigned to Group B.

Glasgow senior Haley Monnig had two hits and drove in two RBIs for the Lady Yellowjackets.

Harrisburg senior Emily Southerland had two hits and two RBIs for the Lady Bulldogs.

Glasgow took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, thanks to an RBI-single by junior Teagan Howell. Senior Autumn Fuemmeler scored from second base.

Lady Bulldogs senior Madelyn Fritts tied the game with an RBI-single in the bottom of the first, scoring freshman Olivia Fischer from third.

Southerland gave Harrisburg a 2-1 lead with an RBI-double in the bottom of the second. Freshman Bryanna Griggs scored from second on Southerland’s hit.

Glasgow found a spark on offense in the third inning.

Fuemmler tied the game with an RBI-single. Senior Kasie Neville scored on an error, putting Glasgow in front 3-2. Monnig drove in two more runs with a double to left field. Glasgow led 5-2.

Monnig later scored on an error, raising the lead to 6-2. Glasgow added one more run in the inning to give them a 7-2 advantage.

Griggs and Southerland both scored in the bottom of the fourth to make the score 7-4.

The game was called after the fifth inning, due to reaching the 75-minute time limit allowed for each game.

Glasgow played their first game of the day against Sturgeon, losing 12-1.

The Lady Jackets finished in second place in Group B, and played their last game of the day against Jamestown. The Lady Eagles won the game 21-9.

Glasgow was scheduled to play at Higbee on Sep. 18. That game was canceled due to rain.

The Lady Yellowjackets play at Sturgeon on Sep. 21, then go to Brunswick on Sep. 22.

Harrisburg lost 6-5 to Sturgeon 5-3 during group play. They finished third in their group and played their final game against Slater. The Lady Bulldogs won the game 14-3.

Harrisburg freshman pitcher Baylie Combs earned her first varsity win on Sep. 13, when Harrisburg defeated Stover 22-2.

The Lady Bulldogs played a home conference game on Sep. 19. Results were not available at press time.

Harrisburg plays at New Franklin on Sep. 20, then return home to play against Knox County on Sep. 21. Both games begin at 5 p.m.