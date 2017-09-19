Harrisburg loses to Knox County

The Harrisburg Bulldogs (1-4, 1-4 Lewis and Clark) lost to the Knox County Eagles (3-2, 3-2 Lewis and Clark) 32-18 on Sep. 15 in Edina, Missouri.

Senior Cody Karl rushed for 143 yards and had a 60-yard touchdonw run in the Bulldogs’s loss.

Junior Aaron Sims had a 95-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and rushed for 104 yards on four carries during the game.

Knox County opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs answered back with Karl’s 60-yard touchdown run. Knox County led 8-6 when the first quarter ended.

The Eagles extended their lead to 16-6 with a 32-yard touchdown pass.

Harrisburg closed the gap, making the score 16-12, with junior quarterback Cade Combs’ 1-yard touchdown run.

The score was still 16-12 when the teams went into halftime.

Knox County began to pull away in the third quarter. They scored on a 2-yard run, followed by a 6-yard run, to make the score 32-12.

Sims ran for a 95-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to make the score 32-18.

The Bulldogs return home on Sep. 22 when they host Missouri Military Academy in their annual Homecoming game.

Harrisburg has defeated MMA the past two seasons.

Harrisburg’s Homecoming game against the Colonels is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.