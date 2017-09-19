New Franklin Celebrates 43rd annual Santa Fe Trail Days

It was a beautiful, sunny and unseasonably warm day, Saturday, Sept. 16, for the 43rd Annual Santa Fe Trail Days Parade. Spirits were high and smiles could be found everywhere in downtown New Franklin.

Each Fall, New Franklin celebrates its heritage as the official beginning of the Santa Fe Trail. The Santa Fe Trail was the main “highway” of it’s time, running from Missouri to Santa Fe, New Mexico. This history has been spotlighted for the past two decades by the appearance of an authentic Conestoga Wagon replica built specifically for the annual Santa Fe Trail Days event.

Despite the absence of the Conestoga Wagon, this year’s festivities were considered a success. Activities other than the parade included a baby contest, karaoke, limbo contest, a one man band, mouse races, food concessions, a teen dance, clowns, vendors, live music, face painting, Little Mr. & Miss Contest, a dunking booth, pie eating, bounce houses and a beer garden.