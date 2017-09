Because of another very successful Quilt Show, the Peacemakers Quilting Group was able to present David Overstreet, Fayette Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry director, with a check for the Food Pantry in the amount of $1500 on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Attending the presentation were Dorothy Jean Ayres, Connie Shay, David Overstreet, Linda Lembke and Julie Menees. The fifth peacemaker Jo Rohr was unable to attend.