CMU’s Morrison Observatory Fall Schedule Thursdays in September, October and November

In the coming weeks, mid-Missouri residents have several opportunities to view the universe like they may never have before. The historic Morrison Observatory at Central Methodist University in Fayette will hold guided sessions on Thursday evenings through early November.

All sessions are free and open to the general public from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on the following Thursdays: Sept. 28; Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26; and Nov. 2. Morrison will also be open on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13-14 as part of CMU’s Homecoming celebration.

“Saturn will be our main planet we will view. We will also view the Ring Nebula and the Andromeda galaxy,” noted Kendal Clark, director of the observatory and assistant professor of physics at CMU.

Clark, along with members of the Central Missouri Astronomical Association and CMU students, will conduct the viewing sessions, provide tours and comment on historical highlights of the facility.

The Morrison Observatory features a 12¼ -inch Clark refractor and a 10-inch reflecting telescope. The observatory was originally built in Glasgow 142 years ago, and acquired by CMU in 1927 before moving to its current location in 1935.

The observatory is located at 504 Park Rd. in northwestern Fayette (65248), across from the Fayette City Park and swimming pool.

For additional information about the observatory, viewing sessions or directions, contact Clark, preferably by e-mail at kwclark@centralmethodist.edu, or call 660-248-6383.