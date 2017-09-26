Fayette City Council looks at zoning, CID, pool, camping

In their Sept. 19 regular session, the Fayette City Council covered rezoning, the Community Improvement District, pool repairs and camper accessibility.

The council chose to rezone property between Terra Road and Howard County Road 401 (Fairgrounds Road). Instead of ‘B-2’ status as business district, the property was changed to ‘I’ as industrial. This allows the placement of a billboard in that location.

The Community Improvement District (CID) will be the topic of discussion at a public forum scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of Commercial Trust Company. The public is requested to attend and those within the CID boundaries will receive a letter regarding the meeting.

An ongoing issue, the status of the public swimming pool, has given the city another problem needing attention. While city crews were power washing the pool basin in preparation for painting, they found items needing repair prior to painting. Severe pitting and divots in the surface, exposed rebar on the bottom and a band of rusty rebar along the side circling the perimeter are issues that cannot be solved with paint. Danny Dougherty, Public Works Administrator said “The whole pool needs to be resurfaced.” Dougherty is looking into resurfacing options.

Parks Commission Chair, Benjie Conrow spoke with the council about an accessible roadway for camping trailers at D.C. Rogers Lake. After meeting with the DNR, the commission has several options for accessibility. The next step is an engineering review.

The council postponed accepting bids for demolition of the house at D.C. Rogers Lake and may reconsider at a later date.

Official word has been received that the city has been awarded a grant for the development of the Ricketts Lake Recreational Trail Program. The project cost is just over $221,000 and the grant funding is a little more than $141,000. The grant is an 80/20 matching grant. There are more preparations required before on-the-ground work can begin at the lake.

Having previously announced his retirement, this was the last council meeting for City Attorney, Cullen Cline. He commented that it had been a privilege to serve the city, and community. Cline was recognized with a proclamation from the mayor and council who thanked him for his service.

Other items covered by the city council include an unkempt property on Oaklawn Avene, the status of the Colonial Mercantile building on the southeast corner of the square and a proclamation in honor of Constitution Week.