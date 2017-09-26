Fayette R-III Board tables out sourcing cleaning services

The Fayette R-III Board of Education meeting regular session September 20 listened to Greg Blakemore of Blakemore Cleaning and Restoration present information on his company and answered questions about outsourcing custodial services in the District. The District is considering out sourcing the janitorial services of the District. Board member Michele Howell motioned to accept Blakemore’s proposal for cleaning services. The motion died due to a lack of a second. The Board will continue to discuss options for the District’s cleaning services.

Superintendent Tamara Kimball reported that Exchange Bank presented a check for $1,000 that was earned over the last year from their Falcon debit card program. Kimball also updated the Board on the money pledged ($12,000) for the band trip to the National Memorial Day Parade in D.C. The community has been very willing to give and is supportive with ideas for fund raising for the trip. A “gofundme” page has been set up also for donations for the trip.

The District’s audit was completed on August 30. Kimball reported that audit went well. She said, “Everything looked good and they thanked the office staff for having everything prepared and organized for their visit. “ There were no findings to report that need to be corrected.

The Board approved the following items: The Special Education Local Plan for Compliance with State Regulations as required by state law.

Updating Policy IGBCA to show Jill Wiseman as Homeless Coordinator for the District.

The surplus list including several technology items that are obsolete and no longer work to meet the needs of the district and 92 old library books from the high school library.

Acceptance of the following donations: $1,000 donation to the FHS Golf Program from the Kenny Blakely Golf Tournament; 50 DQ Blizzards and 200 Casey’s coupons for 50 each of pizza slices, doughnuts, ice cream cones and fountain drinks for the HS Student Council’s Battle of the Classes program.

Kimball provided information and discussion took place on an April 2018 No Tax Increase Bond Issue. This would allow the district’s two leases to be combined and be moved from Fund 10- Operations to Fund 30-Debt Service and free up operation funds. The Board voted to move forward on preparing for a No Tax Increase Bond Issue for the April 2018 election.