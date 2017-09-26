Joint World Communion Day Services October 1

Paul H. Linn Memorial United Methodist Church and St. Paul United Methodist Church in Fayette invite the people of Fayette and surrounding areas to join them this Sunday, Oct. 1, for a joint church service at 10:30 a.m. in honor of World Communion Sunday.

In conjunction with Central Methodist University, the service will include a number of international CMU students who will be involved in the service. Seven of those students will assist in the Communion Service. The Great Thanksgiving, reflecting when Christ shared the wine and bread, will be shared in eight different languages, including English.

Stations will be available around the church for people to take communion, each with different indigenous breads from around the world. People will also be invited to light candle in prayer for unity and hope. The CMU Conservatory Singers will be singing for the service. All who wish to come are welcome. Methodist tradition welcomes anyone who wishes to take communion to do so.