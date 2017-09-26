Long time Extension Agent Ray Kimmel passes away

Howard County has lost one of it’s most well-known residents. Ray Kimmel, long-time Howard County Extension Agent passed away Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

Raymond Arthur Kimmel was born on a farm near Carl Junction, Mo., After graduating from the University of Missouri in 1943 with a degree in Agriculture, Ray entered the U.S. Navy in the fall of 1943. He served in the Navy just shy of three years (33 months), as a communications officer.

In 1947, after service, Ray began work at the Howard County Extension office as an apprentice county agent with Paul Cornelson. He worked in Hartsville for three years. When an opening came available in Howard County, Ray applied and started work in 1950 where he became familiar around the county for the next thirty years as County Agent. Ray retired from the University of Missouri Extension in 1980.

In later years, Ray remained involved in area activities. He could frequently be found at the Fayette Senior Center or as part of the morning ‘coffee club.’

An integral part of agriculture and Howard County itself, Ray Kimmel will be missed.