New Franklin Schools report positive start to school year

In their first meeting of the school year, Sept. 20, the New Franklin School Board was pleased to hear the schools are off to a great start.

The middle and high schools had mid-quarter testing Friday, Sept 15. and Principal Benji Dorson reports the extra emphasis being placed on reading, writing, and math skills. He notes that teachers are working to determine student skill levels and areas of need.

The still somewhat new FFA program is making a mark for themselves. With 48 students in the chapter, this is the largest chapter in the county. Earlier this month, a National FFA Officer came to speak to the chapter. This is not typical for all chapters and was quite an honor.

Dorson noted that October is Bullying Prevention Month and the school is taking a proactive approach. There are multiple ways to report bullying; there is an online forum on the district website on which a report can be made which sends an alert directly to administration; hard copies are available around the school; and students can make a report to any staff member.

Elementary School Principal Dawn Shipp reported they have received a grant for a study group “Productive Communication in Math.” The study will look at ways to support students in explaining their mathematical thinking process, and the types of tasks and instructional strategies that support students engaging in rich mathematical discourse in the classroom.

Shipp extended a “huge Thank You!” to everyone who donated money and school supplies during the “Fill the Patrol Car” event. She says “What a wonderful caring community we live in!”

In other business,

• the board declared an indoor batting net as surplus property

• DESE (Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) will be on side to conduct a review of the District’s food service operation, Sept. 27 and 28.

• State Annual Performance Reports will soon be released, which will not only aid teachers with curriculum preparation, but will determine school classification

• the board approved field trips to the St. Louis Zoo, the National FFA Convention, and a trip to the Circus in Kansas City

The board concluded their open session with a walk-through of the new building for a discussion on color choices and matching.