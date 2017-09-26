Raymond A. Kimmel

1921-2017

Well known, Fayette resident Raymond A. Kimmel, 96, died Wednesday, September 20, 2017 at Glasgow Gardens in Glasgow, Mo.

He was born June 7, 1921 to Daisy Rebecca (Johnson) and Arthur Kimmel in Oronogo, Mo. He attended White Hall Country School and graduated from Carl Junction High School. Ray attended Joplin Junior College for one year and transferred to the University of Missouri where he received a degree in Agriculture in 1943.

Ray entered the U.S. Navy in the fall of 1943 and served as a communications officer on the ship, U.S.S. James O’Hara, during World War II. He decoded secret messages between the commanding officers both on the ground and at sea. The ship hauled 2,000 troops to seven invasions: Saipon, Palau Islands, Philippines, Layte Gulf and Lingayan Gulf.

Ray began working for University of Extension as an apprentice County Agent in 1947 in Howard County. While working in Fayette he met his wife, Mary Berniece Spelman, at a Farm Bureau dinner. They were married at the bride’s home on March 7, 1948. Following marriage the young couple moved to Hartville, MO, in Wright County, where he was County Agent for three years. In 1950, he returned to Howard County where he was County Agent and later an Agronomist with University Extension until his retirement in 1979.

An active member of the First Christian Church in Fayette, he served as deacon, elder, board chairman and in many other capacities. For his years of work in the church he was recognized as Elder Emeritus. In the community he was a member of the Fayette Rotary Club, the Fayette Round Table and was a Farm Bureau Board member for 60 years. Ray was presented a Quilt of Valor by the Peacemakers Quilting Group on July 4, 2012.

On September 25, 2008 Ray married Hazel Goodall, who survives of Fayette. He is also survived by two daughters, Kathleen (Jerome) Thies of Fayette, MO, Colleen (Stanley) Liebhart of New Boston, MO; six grandchildren and their spouses: Michael (Paula) Thies of Armstrong, Mark (Jamie) Thies of Glasgow, Janet (David) Ancell of Macon, Julie (Nick) Monnig of Fayette, Anne (Ricky) Roselius of Fulton and Carl (Natasha) Liebhart of Moberly and nineteen great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents, and three brothers, Chester, Lloyd and Ivan Kimmel, one sister, Eleanor Caylor and his wife, Berniece, who died in 2006.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Fayette. Visitation was one hour before the service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial was in Mt. Horeb Cemetery in Sturgeon.

Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church Legacy Fund or Hometown Homecare and Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Friemonth-Freese Funeral Service in Fayette.