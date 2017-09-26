See You At The Pole Day Today

All across the world, millions of students will gather at their schools’ flagpoles on Wednesday, Sept. 27, to pray for their schools, friends, families, churches, communities and nation at the annual See You at the Pole™ (SYATP) event. SYATP is a day students are committed to global unity in Christ and interceding for their generation. The theme this year is “Fix Our Eyes” taken from “Let us fix our eyes on Jesus” in Hebrews 12:2.

For over 25 years, SYATP has been about one simple act — prayer. A small group of teenagers began what has become an international movement of prayer among young people. Now each year, more than three million students participate in more than 20 countries.

The Global Week of Student Prayer, Sunday, Sept. 24 through next Saturday, Sept. 30, is also dedicated to prayer and encourages students to find new and unique ways, places, and times to pray throughout the week.