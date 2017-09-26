Shepard (Steven) Becker

1958-2017

Shepard (Steven) Becker, of Fayette, and formerly of Columbia, was unexpectedly called home on Sept. 13, 2017, at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics in Columbia. He was 59 years old.

Shepard was born May 8, 1958, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri and spent his childhood in nearby Williamsville with his brothers and sisters on the family farm. He graduated from Greenville High School in Greenville, Missouri. He later moved to Columbia where he worked for various bridge construction companies (Central Bridge, APAC, and Columbia Curb and Gutter) while learning the operation of numerous machines. The last 10 years he worked for Terracon Consulting Engineers and Scientists as a well-respected geo-technical driller.

Shepard was nobody’s fool and everybody’s friend. He never met a stranger or shirked a task. Sorely missed will be his wildly inappropriate (and probably sarcastic) comments. He had a knack for being able to fix about anything from something simple to heavy equipment. He leaves behind a legacy of love, honesty, and generosity.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Becker, and his sister, Janet Becker Penn.

He is survived by his best friend, lover, soulmate and spouse, Hope Henderson Becker, and their two dear toy dogs, Josey and Cubby. Also surviving is his mother, Lillian Becker; sister, Susan Anastasia Becker; and brothers, David Becker and Kenneth Becker.

Please join the family at a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at the Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel at 1610 N. Garth Ave. in Columbia. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions in honor of Shepard can be made to the Central Missouri Food Bank (sharefoodbringhope.org) to acknowledge Shep’s generosity to others and his agricultural background.

Tributes and condolences may be shared at www.bachyager.com.