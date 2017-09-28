Harrisburg teacher confirmed dead in crash on Route F

A vehicle accident on Route F near Sturgeon resulted in several injuries, and the death of one Harrisburg school teacher.

The teacher was confirmed as Brian Simpson, a history teacher and coach at Harrisburg High School. The crash happened between a school bus, driven by Simpson, and a pickup truck. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m.

Five students were on board, members of the Harrisburg High School cross country team. All five were taken to a hospital for mild to moderate injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia. The cause of the accident has not been determined by authorities.

Classes at the Harrisburg R-8 School District will be cancelled Sep. 29. Counselors will be available for students and faculty during the day.

Tomorrow night’s football game between the Fayette Falcons and Harrisburg Bulldogs has been cancelled.