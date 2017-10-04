Dorothy McClammer 1929-2017

Former Fayette resident, Dorothy McClammer passed away at Glasgow Gardens in Glasgow, Mo., on Oct. 1, 2017. She was 88 years of age.

Dorothy Genevieve McClammer was born in Glasgow, Mo., on Aug. 22, 1929, the daughter of Henry and Clara (Coy) Sulltrop. She married Joe McClammer at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayette on Aug. 21, 1954. Joe preceded her in death on Sept. 21, 2003. Together, they enjoyed nearly 50 years of marriage. Dorothy worked as a daycare provider for number of years, administering quality care for many children in Fayette, and the surrounding area. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Joseph Parish in Fayette.

She is survived by three daughters, Rebecca (John) Lochner of Dayton, Ohio, Donna (Tom) Lonergan of St. Louis, Mo., and Darlene (Mitch) Beaman of Fayette, Mo.; four grandchildren, Tim (Hayley) Lonergan, Katie (Josh) Bloss, Clara Beaman and William Beaman, a great granddaughter, Georgia Lonergan, one brother, James (Loretta) Sulltrop of Fayette and two sisters, Irene Crowley of Fayette and Heneritta Harper of Jefferson City, Mo.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Leroy Sulltrop and three sisters, Mary Jane Silvey, Helen Frazee and Bernice Bockting.

A funeral mass will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fayette with Fr. Bill Peckman officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday evening October 6, at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette. Burial will be in the Fayette City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church or American Diabetes Association or Hometown Homecare Hospice.