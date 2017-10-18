Daniel (Wayne) Moser 1947-2017

Daniel “Wayne” Moser, 70, of Higbee, passed away October 15, 2017 at his home.

Wayne was born August 24, 1947 in Boonesboro, MO to Albert Ditman Moser and Hazel Lorene Hayes Moser. He enjoyed living in the country where he could be close to wild life. Wayne like to hunt and loved his dog, Benji. He was proud to be an American Veteran, having honorably served his country in the United States Army from September 26, 1967 to September 19, 1969 and again from June 21, 1971 to December 22, 1972.

Those preceding Wayne in death are his parents; his two brothers, Richard Moser and Roger Moser and his sister, Dorothy Cade.

Survivors include his siblings, twin sister Jayne (Jim) Winn of Chillicothe, IL, Ross Moser of Pahrump, NV, Darrell (Carol) Moser of Paola, KS, Melvin (Deborah) Moser of Spring Hill, KS, Dee Culbertson of Mokena, IL, Mildred Burns of Sebastian, FL, Mike Moser of Lewisville, AR, David Moser of Mt. Airy, MO and Kay (Ken) Barrett of Albuquerque, NM; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Services celebrating Wayne’s life will be held Friday, October 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Pathway Memorial Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will follow at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO. Visitation will be held Friday, October 20, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial Contributions in Wayne’s honor are suggested to the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, 1479 County road 1675, Jacksonville, MO 65260.

Condolences may be expressed online by “lighting a lantern” at www.pathwaymemorial.com. Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.