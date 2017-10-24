Blumhorst To Deliver CMU Sunoo Lecture ‘Waging Peace: Our Global Social Responsibility’

Central Methodist University’s third annual Sunoo World Peace Lecture Series is just around the corner, and will welcome Slater native Glenn Blumhorst as the speaker.

Blumhorst will present “Waging Peace: Our Global Social Responsibility” at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 in Linn Memorial United Methodist Church on the CMU campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Blumhorst is the president and CEO of National Peace Corps Association (NPCA) – a private, non-profit organization at the center of a community of more than 225,000 people who have experienced the Peace Corps in 141 countries since 1961. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Washington D.C., NPCA’s mission is “to champion lifelong commitment to Peace Corps ideals.”

The lecture series is held in honor of the late Harold Sunoo – former chair of the department of history, professor of political science, and distinguished professor of then-Central Methodist College.

Sunoo and his sons established the series to enhance the spirit of academic and professional excellence, ethical leadership, and social responsibility in the pursuit of peace throughout the world.

During his time with the Peace Corps, Blumhorst has led an historic transformation from a dues-based alumni association to a community-driven, social impact organization.

Before taking the helm of NPCA in 2013, Blumhorst spent 18 years with Agricultural Cooperative Development International and Volunteers in Overseas Cooperative Assistance (ACDI/VOCA) – a non-profit organization based in Washington D.C., which operates in over 60 countries. As Managing Director, he led the establishment and growth of ACDI/VOCA’s worldwide Community Development practice area.

Blumhorst also served as Country Representative and Chief of Party on several major United States Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded projects and programs throughout Central and South America. His work has taken him to more than 65 countries.

To launch his career, Blumhorst served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Guatemala from 1988 to 1991. He holds a master’s degree in public administration, and a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, both from the University of Missouri (Columbia).