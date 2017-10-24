Farrell Lavene Hanson

1931-2017

Farrel Lavene Hanson, 86, Lake St. Louis, MO (formerly of Fayette, MO) passed away Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, at her son Michael’s home.

Lavene was born May 8, 1931, in rural Mercer County, Mo., the daughter of Elbert Ray and Dortha (Carrico) Craig.

On Dec. 24, 1950, she married Chester Eli Hanson in Princeton, MO. He survives of the home. They resided in Fayette, MO from 1963 to 2013.

She attended Keller School, a small one room school house near Cainsville, Mo. She finished high school in Washington State. She was a 1986 graduate of the Nursing Department of Central Methodist College. Chester was a professor at Central Methodist College, retiring in 1993. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a longtime member of Paul H. Linn Memorial United Methodist Church and a member of the United Methodist Women.

Lavene was preceded in death by her parents; cousin, Frieda Brower; uncles Harold Norris, Hugh, Oval, Roy, and Ora Craig; and aunts, Toi Still, Carrie Carter, and Elvie Kirkpatrick.

She is also survived by her sons, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, Mike (Tara) Hanson of Lake St. Louis, Mo., and their children, Justin, Casey, Corey, and Taylor, and Russell (Debbie) Hanson, of Fayette, Mo., and their children, Christopher, Kimberly, and Rebecca. Michael and Kimberly Carver of Lake St. Louis, Mo., are the parents of the great grandchildren, Winifred and Michael.

Graveside services and burial were held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Linn Memorial United Methodist Church on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, beginning with a Time of Gathering at 12 p.m. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a Reception in the Fellowship Hall of the Parrish House from 2 to 4 p.m. The family sincerely hopes that everyone will stay for coffee, punch, cake, pie, and cookies.