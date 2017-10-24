Fayette City Council discusses pool future, possible Community Improvement District

Fayette City Council made some steps forward in options for the future of the public swimming pool and the proposed Community Improvement District (CID) in their meeting Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Attending the meeting as guests were two potential candidates for City Attorney; Randall Barron and Cydney Mayfield. Barron, private attorney and graduate of CMU has recently returned to Howard County and resides with his family in Glasgow. Barron is currently City Attorney for the cities of Glasgow and Salisbury. Mayfield is a member of Lauber Municipal Law, LLC which as the firm’s name states, specializes in general municipal law. She is City Attorney for Tipton, Russellville, Centralia and Arrow Rock. She lives in Pilot Grove with her husband and son.

Fayette Police Chief Jeff Oswald brought to the City Council an option for the costly communication line(s) for the police department. Currently ATT provides service for the police department’s communication lines with Howard Central Dispatch at the cost of $2400 a month. Chief Oswald presented a proposal from Command 1 to provide communication via micro links. For the cost of approximately four and a half months of ATT service ($9400), Command 1 will install two communication lines for the police department; one with Howard Central Dispatch, and one with Fayette City Hall for back-up. There is no monthly charge or fee. Command 1 will be in Fayette early this week to install service for Howard County 911. They said they can also install lines for the police department at the same time. After brief discussion, the council approved the switch.

The future of the Fayette Public Swimming Pool was discussed. During the annual meeting of the Howard County Health and Wellness Council (HCHWC) last month, a survey was taken on public opinion of water recreation for Fayette (results published in the Sept. 27 issue of The Fayette Advertiser). As a result of the survey, HCHWC recommended the city appoint an Ad Hoc committee to; “host as soon as practical, an open tour of the pool for all interested; arrange for appropriate professional evaluation of pool and associated structure; review past 5-10 year records regarding operating costs, revenues, and maintenance; and develop short and long-term planning of comprehensive water recreational facilities that will meet the needs of the community well into the future.” The council discussed the possibility of an Ad Hoc Committee, whether or not the current Park Board could do the same work; the size of the committee; appointing representatives from the council, park board, and HCHWC. No final decisions were made and the topic will be revisited.

During the public meeting held Oct. 3 about the proposed Community Improvement District, those attending were asked to complete a questionnaire to express their interest in improving the downtown area. (Questionnaire results can be found on page 5) The results of the survey prompted quite a discussion from the council. After several minutes of review, the council voted 4-1 in support of and to move forward with the CID (one council member was absent).

In other business;

• the council had first reading of an ordinance repealing Municipal Court, moving it to the Circuit Court of Howard County.

• the council approved an amendment to the Owner-Engineer Agreement with MECO regarding the Wastewater Collection System

• the council discussed placing a ‘For Sale’ sign at or on the Industrial Park Building – a 4 foot x 16 foot banner on the southeast side of the building would cost $170, a 4 foot x 8 foot sign at the highway would be $225. City Administrator Robin Triplett was asked to check with another company

• the new boom mower has been received, is in use, and will be for several days, weather pending

• the fire truck grant application was declined.

The next City Council meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at City Hall and is open to the public.