Fayette R-III will outsource janitorial services for the district

The Fayete R-IIII Board of Education met in regular session Wednesday decided to out source janitorial services in the district. The Board will decide between several proposals presented by Blakemore Cleaning and Restoration of Columbia. The Board had four different companies present proposals for janitorial services. Blakemore currently provides janitorial services for the Harrisburg school district. Depending on the proposal the Board selects, the savings to the District may be up to $60,000 in yearly savings. A financial analysis and recommendation for outsourcing custodial services will be brought to the board next month.

The Board also approved:

The fiscal year 2018 budget with the inclusion of unknown information when the preliminary budget was approved in June. Included within this budget is the approved tax rate levy of $4.2528 which includes a maximum operating levy of $3.4766 and a debt service levy of $0.7762. This is the same total levy as the prior year. The assessed valuation increased by $1,141,459 over last year which will yield an additional $48,544 in tax revenue. Reassessment occurs every other year and this year it generated $26 in addition to the $41,213 new revenue generated from new construction and improvements. This is a grand total of $89,783 in additional revenue.

A revision to the current Wellness Policy Administrative Procedure ADF-AP (1) based upon the recent DESE Food Service on-site Evaluation.

Surplus list of two Risograph machines and one white van with wheelchair lift.

The Professional Development Plan and Budget for 2017-2018.

The Board also discussed a No Tax Increase Bond issue. The board scheduled a work session to develop a plan and schedule and to identify the specific projects to be included in a No Tax Increase Bond Issue. The board work session was scheduled for November 8th.

Superintendent Tamara Kimball reported that Septagon is scheduled to begin work on the Ag building on Monday, October 23. The project will take two months, barring any major weather issues. In preparing for Septagon, the district has to move the phone lines and internet fiber optic lines and all other cabling to a new technology closet. Gary Beeler moved the first set of wires for the phone system from their current location through the ceiling to the other side of the wall and plugged everything back in, the phones worked, but the internet went out. K12itc is working on the problem.

Daly Elementary Principal CheriHuster reported the enrollment for the Elementary is PK- 62, K-5- 270. 92% of DES students were in attendance 90% of the time in September. Data Team assessment examples were shared. Teachers collaborate on assessment data to provide appropriate interventions and enrichment for the students. Grandparents Day was a huge success, the local Fire Department presented Fire Preventions to all preschool and elementary students on Oct. 12th, Respect awards were given out at the first Falcon Fest of the year and students were also recognized for testing proficient and advanced for the MAP awards.

Clark Middle School Principal Brent Doolin reported that his goal to increase attendance and to receive the attendance points on the APR for Clark Middle School. Current enrollment for grade 6-8 is 137 with 88.9% of CMS students in attendance 90% of the time.

Fayette High School Principal Patrick Tray said that The Preliminary Scholastic Aptitude Test (PSAT) was recently administered to 20 students. The PSAT test scores determine whether a student qualifies for the National Merit Scholars competition, among other things. Mock interviews to help students learn how to best present themselves during real job interviews will be held on Nov 2nd. Current enrollment for grades 9-12 is 180.