Firefighters receive grant funded training

The Howard County Fire Protection District has been working hard this year to receive state funded training for departments in Howard County. So far we have been approved for the following classes. Mar. 2017 tanker rollover class was paid by a $7,000 grant from the Missouri Response Commission. School bus rescue extrication, (above) held Saturday, Oct. 21; Basic Firefighter training, ($2,400) beginning in Jan. 2018; and Surface Water Rescue, ($1,700) Mar. 2018; are paid with grants from the Missouri Division of Fire Safety. The total in grants is $18,100. This is a big help with local department budgets and a huge savings for the taxpayers of Howard County. All departments in the county have participated in this training; Armstrong, Fayette, Glasgow, Howard County Stations 1, 2, and 3, as well as Salisbury..