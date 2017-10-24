Jim Holtwick

1954-2017

Glasgow resident, Jim Holtwick passed away at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia, MO on Oct. 20, 2017. He was 63 years of age.

James Frederick Holtwick, Jr. was born March 4, 1954, in Fairfield, Calif., the son of James and Jane (Youree) Holtwick. He graduated from Glasgow High School in 1972. Jim continued his education, graduating from Central Methodist University with a BA in Biology in 1976. He then graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa in 1979. He worked as a chiropractor for a number of years in Kansas City and Colorado. Jim enjoyed being outdoors, gardening and going on walks. He also enjoyed going to local sporting events. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his faithful companion, Otis.

He is survived by three daughters, Sara Massie of Glasgow, Claire (Aaron) Finkel of Columbia, and Kelsey (Ben) Grimm of Glasgow; one brother, David (Nancy) Holtwick of Fayette; and seven grandchildren, Alison Lloyd, Emma Massie, Karsyn Massie, Lily and Sam Finkel, Levi Forbes and Katy Grimm. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, Mike and Jeff Holtwick.

A funeral service for Mr. Holtwick will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Glasgow, with Rev. Karen Alden officiating. A visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 23, at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow.

Memorial contributions are suggested to go towards funeral expenses or the Glasgow High School Booster Club, in care of the funeral home.