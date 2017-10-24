New Franklin purchases patrol car

New Franklin City Council held a special meeting Monday, Oct. 16 to discuss the purchase of a patrol car for the police department.

With the benefit of funds received from the Isle of Capri Casino and financing through Exchange Bank, the City voted to move forward and purchase a new car for the police department.

The new patrol car is a 2018 Dodge Charger which will soon be in service.

New Franklin Police Chief Mike Wise is appreciative of the City Council and the Isle of Capri Casino in Boonville for making this purchase possible.