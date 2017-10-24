New Franklin School Board reviews audit, MAP scores

During the New Franklin School Board meeting Wednesday, Oct. 18, the board reviewed Surplus Property bids, reviewed policies, received a presentation of the 2016-17 audit, and was provided a review of the 2017 MAP data.

At last month’s meeting, the old batting cage netting was declared surplus property. One bid was received for $50 and accepted.

Fourteen policy updates were reviewed, discussed and approved with minor changes.

Auditors Graves & Associates made a presentation of the 2016-17 audit. No significant issues were found.

Faculty presented an overview of the 2017 MAP testing results. Teachers and administration use the information to identify and target weaknesses in curriculum and asses teacher strengths. Earlier this summer, the State identified discrepancies in the testing data, so some areas were disregarded. The identified discrepancies by the State should be kept in mind when reviewing overall scores. The State is re-assessing testing materials

Elementary Principal Dawn Shipp reported enrollment for first quarter is at 192 elementary and 33 preschool students. Parent Teacher Conferences were scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 19, with a goal of 100% attendance. Ship states communication between teachers and parents if vital to student success.

October is Bullying Awareness month. Student have made posters which are displayed around the school. Elementary school days begin with all students meeting together, stating the Pledge of Allegiance, to the United States Flag, the School Pledge, and a Bulldogs song. This seems to be a positive start to the school day.

Middle and High School Principal Benji Dorson reported Middle School enrollment of 115 and High School enrollment of 132. He reports the Middle and High Schools have also been taking a proactive approach to bully prevention. Students and faculty have engaged in several educational opportunities about bullying and how to help those being bullied.

Students are enjoying the outdoor classroom and nature trails behind the bus barn. Lessons have been conducted on botany and insects.

The National FFA Convention is next week in Indianapolis, and twelve FFA members will be attending. The New Franklin Chapter will be honored as a Three Star Chapter, the highest honor awarded. This new chapter has received recognition for its outstanding performance .

The board adjourned regular session and proceeded into closed session.

The next meeting of the New Franklin School Board will be Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. in the school library.