Shirley Palmer

1936-2017

Fayette resident Shirley Palmer passed away at The Lodge in Fayette Oct. 19, 2017. She was 80 years of age.

Shirley D. Palmer was born Dec. 20, 1936, in New Franklin, MO, the daughter of James and Rachel (Calvert) Rouse. Shirley married Donald Lee Palmer July 27, 1956, in Boonville, MO, and he preceded her in death Nov. 22, 2002. The couple had made their home in Columbia, MO for 31 years. Shirley worked as an assembler at 3M manufacturing for a number of years. Shortly after Don’s retirement in 2000, the Palmers made their home in Fayette. Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and she truly enjoyed being around her family. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church. Shirley enjoyed reading, crocheting, puzzles and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her son, Donald A. (Sara) Palmer of Fayette; two daughters, Jackie (Kirk) Besgrove of Fayette, and Juanita Brammer of Centerville, Iowa; sister, Jamie Lee Perkins of Columbia; eight grandchildren, Jessica Dodson, Keyton Schweighauser, Andrew Palmer, Jonathan Palmer, Melissa Zanders, Rachel Brammer, Ricki Cossolotto and Sonia Smith; and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Finley, and a brother, James O. Rouse, Jr.

A funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home in Fayette, with Lee Schweighauser officiating. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Burial will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia, MO.

Memorials contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, in care of the funeral home.