Fayette Recognized by Missouri Community Betterment

Twenty-three communities, 11 youth groups and 8 community leaders were honored at the Missouri Community Betterment (MCB) Conference in Columbia. The 54th annual conference included speakers from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, University of Missouri Extension, as well as keynote speakers. Nearly 200 volunteers, community leaders and youth from across the state attended.

The Monday evening Awards Banquet is an integral part of the MCB program, which is administered by the Missouri Community Betterment Educational Fund. MCBEF is a not-for-profit organization made up of businesses, public utilities, community representatives, federal and state agencies and individuals. From 2008-2017 MCB communities poured more than $431,889,085 back into their local economies through their community development projects.

During the MCB banquet, Fayette received Fourth Place in the Community Awards, and First Place in the Youth Groups Awards.

Preparation for the Judges visit in September included monthly meetings during the evaluation year; July 1 through June 30. The Fayette Armstrong Area Betterment Group, Officers, Project leaders (both adult and youth) link projects. A review of projects is written for submission. The Judges visit the communities to view the submitted projects and meet with area leaders, community members, etc.

The Fayette Youth Project included the Fayette High School Interact Club (the high school version of Rotary) working with the Fayette Rotary Club and CMU International Students. Murphy Quint attended the Betterment Awards Banquet on behalf of the Interact Club and accepted the First Place award.

The Missouri Community Betterment Program, established in 1963, is designed to facilitate, promote and showcase meaningful community efforts and serve as a conduit to technical assistance. MCB helps Missouri communities enhance their life through overall community development, planning and implementation. The MCB Program accomplishes this mission primarily by connecting community needs with available resources; by officially recognizing the participating communities and neighborhoods; and by awarding those that excel in the program.