Fire destroys house on State Route CC

The Howard County Fire Department was called to a fire at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Jim and Marcella Cook residence, at 886 State Route CC, house fire, according to Fayette Firefighters, started in the attic.

Mrs. Cooks was home at the time of the fire and called the fire department after the carbon monoxide alarm went off.

Howard County Fire stations 1 and 3 responded to the fire. Boone County also responded to the fire.

The fireman worked two hours to bring the fire under control. During the fire the propane line from the tank to the house ruptured and was shooting fire.

Fireman Bryan Kunze said,” We had quite a time for a few minutes.” The two story house was a total loss.